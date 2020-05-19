Disney Parks Is Making A Behind-The-Scenes Change And I Don't Envy The New Person

When Bob Chapek was named the new CEO of the Walt Disney Company in February it was clear that a future shakeup of the company's internal ranks were imminent. There were a few other contenders for Bob Iger's thone, who were likely going to look for work elsewhere once they discovered they weren't getting the job. Beyond that, Chapek's promotion left vacant his old position as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. At some point, that job would need to be filled, and if it was taken by somebody else inside Disney, which was likely, it would mean a chain reaction of promotions as people left old jobs to take new ones.