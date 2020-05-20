One Way Scoob! Delivers For Long-Time Scooby-Doo Fans, According To Zac Efron

This thing is taken back to the very, very beginning. So Shaggy, we get to see a little boy meet a homeless puppy and come together to form the most dynamic duo in animated history. And you know, we see the friends begin their journey in the Mystery Machine. I think that’s a fantastic origin story, it’s really fun. As a Scoob! fan, I’m excited to see it, I’m excited to share it with the world… We need Scooby. Scooby’s such a good thing in this world.