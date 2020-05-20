One Way Scoob! Delivers For Long-Time Scooby-Doo Fans, According To Zac Efron

Leave a Comment
With the Scooby-Doo franchise having been around for over 50 years, it becomes increasingly difficult for each new iteration of the Mystery Inc gang to stand out. Nevertheless, Scoob! certainly distinguishes itself by incorporating characters from other Hanna-Barbera properties, but as Zac Efron, the voice of Fred Jones, sees it, the movie also does justice to the overall Scooby-Doo mythology by showing how these crime-solving teens and their talking dog became a family.
Here’s what Zac Efron had to say about how Scoob! chronicles Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scoob-Doo coming together as adolescents:
This thing is taken back to the very, very beginning. So Shaggy, we get to see a little boy meet a homeless puppy and come together to form the most dynamic duo in animated history. And you know, we see the friends begin their journey in the Mystery Machine. I think that’s a fantastic origin story, it’s really fun. As a Scoob! fan, I’m excited to see it, I’m excited to share it with the world… We need Scooby. Scooby’s such a good thing in this world.
Zac Efron delivered the above comments while speaking with jwebtv about Scoob!, adding that one of the things that attracted him to the project was director Tony Cervone, who clearly cared for the material. So while Efron grew up as a Scooby-Doo fan, he recognized that Cervone’s passion was leagues beyond him, making it incredibly fortunate that he was the one helming this take on the Scooby-Doo mythology that pulled from all kinds of corners.
Of course, Scoob! doesn’t mark the first time we’ve ever seen Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby together as kids; we all remember A Pup Named Scooby-Doo and the flashbacks from Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, right? Still, every person has a first Scoob-Doo project they watch, and if there are kids (and perhaps even some adults) out there who are being introduced to these characters through Scoob!, here they get an origin story and massive crossover mixed in with the usual mystery-uncovering antics.
Along with Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Scoob!’s Mystery Inc lineup includes Frank Welker reprising Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy Rogers, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake and Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley. But that’s just the tip of the Hanna-Barbera iceberg, as the movie also features Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman.
Originally intended to be a theatrical release, Scoob! is now available to rent or purchase on VOD, and don’t forget to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie. You can also keep track of what movies are still set to hit the big screen later this year with our 2020 release schedule.