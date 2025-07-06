The Day The Earth Blew Up Is On Max, And It Changed My Perspective On The Looney Tunes In A Special Way

SPOILER WARNING: The following article may contain a few spoilers from The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, so if you have not yet seen the new 2025 movie, be sure to proceed with caution as you read on. OK, doc?

To any parents (or people of any age who enjoy animated films) with an HBO Max subscription, I most certainly recommend streaming The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. The comedy, in which Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza) must stop an alien invasion plot, is an absolute laugh riot perfect for any fan of the beloved animated franchise.

There was a time when I would call myself part of the Looney Tunes fandom, but I have since come to realize that has never been entirely accurate. In fact, I was somewhat hesitant to see this hilarious new sci-fi film because it does not involve the one element that has always attracted me to the cartoons in the first place. Yet, finally sitting down and watching The Day the Earth Blew Up changed that for me. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Thought I Couldn't Love A Looney Tunes Cartoon Without Bugs Bunny

I would be looney not to agree that Looney Tunes (which existed even before television was invented) is one of the best animated TV shows of all time. However, to call myself a fan of the franchise as a whole would be less accurate than calling myself a fan of its flagship character and, just about, my all-time favorite cartoon character, Bugs Bunny.

I always looked forward to catching marathons on Cartoon Network that showcased the rascally rabbit’s greatest hits, but would typically opt to change the channel on Looney Tunes shorts led by any of the franchise’s other iconic characters, such as Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. So, when I first saw the poster for The Day the Earth Blew Up, featuring the lisping fowl and the stuttering ham but absolutely no sign of Bugs, it was honestly not enough to get me to buy a ticket. Of course, now I look back on the decision and think to myself, You’re despicable.

(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment / Warner Bros. Animation)

I Have A Greater Appreciation For Daffy Duck And Porky Pig Now

Soon after the movie released on streaming, I decided to get past my Bugs Bunny bias and give it a shot, and not only because I heard many positive rumblings about it, including from Mike Reyes’ CinemaBlend review. I felt inclined to show some overdue support for the franchise, considering this particular film – its first-ever fully animated feature given a theatrical release – almost never saw the light of day, and Warner Bros. is reportedly looking to sell off the iconic property as a whole. Sufferin’ succotash!

Well, even without all this Looney Tunes drama lately, I am so glad I watched, as it finally convinced me how valuable the characters outside of Bugs truly are. I have never enjoyed Porky more than in the film, which portrays him in a more heroic and even romantic light than I am familiar with, and it was also refreshing to see Daffy painted as more of an optimistic, if not hopelessly clumsy, goof than the cynical, nigh-antagonistic dolt I am used to. Then again, my perception of the characters has always been in comparison to Bugs, so perhaps it was necessary for me to finally see them on their own.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment / Warner Bros. Animation)

The Day The Earth Blew Up Is Also Just A Really Fun Sci-Fi Movie

Quite frankly, I don’t even think an affinity for Looney Tunes is required to enjoy The Day the Earth Blew Up. If you have an appreciation for comedy, good sci-fi movies (especially alien invasion movies), and might dig a combination of the two, you will likely also see it as a great kids movie for the whole family to love.

It actually takes a while for its otherworldly elements to kick in, starting off as a genuinely compelling buddy flick that follows Daffy and Porky striving to save their childhood home. However, once the cleverly conceived plot point involving an extra-terrestrial visitor is made apparent, it only gets funnier and even more thrilling from there.

After streaming The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie on HBO Max, I really can’t wait for the overdue release of Coyote vs. Acme, which thankfully secured a place on our upcoming 2026 movie schedule in the TBD section, for now. The credit goes to a company called Ketchup Entertainment, which also distributed this movie to the big screen, making them the best thing that has happened to Looney Tunes in a while, I would say. Maybe it is for the best that they take over the property from Warner Bros., because, after watching this, I feel I have a lot of cartoons I should catch up on.