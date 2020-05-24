Walt Disney World's Liberty Square Has An Icky Feature You Might Not Have Noticed

The History Of Liberty Square

Walt Disney World was in its initial design and construction phase throughout the 1960s. This is the same period that the first new land was being added to Disneyland, New Orleans Square. Magic Kingdom needed a land like that, as it was getting its own Haunted Mansion. However, the feeling was that since Florida was much closer to the actual New Orleans, there would be less of an interest in a land dedicated to the Louisiana city. For the same reason, one of the popular New Orleans Square attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean, wasn't planned for Walt Disney World, because the park was so close to the real Caribbean.