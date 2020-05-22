Could The Snyder Cut Lead To Justice League 2 And More?

Could A Zack Snyder-Influenced Justice League 2 Get The Green Light?

While the prospect of seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League trilogy be fully realized is obviously enticing to a lot of fans, there are a few obstacles in the way. For one thing, the DCEU isn’t as concerned with MCU-style interconnectivity among its movies anymore, and while it’s one thing to spend tens of millions of dollars to complete a movie that already went through principal photography, the studio may not comfortable yet moving forward with any full-fledged follow-ups. Plus, in addition to finishing Army of the Dead, Snyder also plans to tackle a film adaptation of The Fountainhead, so even if he wanted to jump back into the DCEU fray beyond finishing his Justice League cut, it would be a while before he’d be able to do so.