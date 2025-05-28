‘It’s Possible, But…’ Arcane’s Co-Creator Talks About The Possibility Of Making A Cinematic Universe For The Franchise, And I Love His Answer

The entertainment landscape is currently filled with massive franchises consisting of various titles (prequels, sequels and spinoffs, etc.) Game of Thrones and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are among the biggest fictional worlds in pop culture right now. But what I've wondered is whether Netflix's acclaimed animated series, Arcane, could jumpstart a cinematic universe. CinemaBlend had the chance to talk to the show's co-creator about that very subject and, while it sounds like we shouldn't hold our breaths, he gave a great answer.

I spoke with Arcane co-creator Christian Linke and some of his collaborators about their series, which is one best shows on Netflix. Amid the chat, I knew I had to ask about the possibility of fans seeing an entire universe built from the show, given the scope of the sandbox. Linke was quick to say that it’s “possible,” but, right now, he and his collaborators have other goals involving characters and storytelling:

I think it's possible. I think for now, we're really just thinking about doing the individual characters, you know. We started Arcane really just with the sisters. Then we thought about, ‘Okay, who else would make sense?’ Who should kind of like show up in the story to just tell the best story?’ For now, we're really not thinking about the cross-pollination. It's just about the characters individually. And then you kind of find, ‘Oh, this character could be good to exist alongside this other character, and that would be a good story. And this really enriches that character story also.’ So I think we're kind of agnostic right now, and we're really not trying to plan ahead too much.

I'll admit that the EP's answer does hurt my little fan heart a bit, especially since I'd love to see Jinx somehow return in another Arcane series. Still, I appreciate just how honest Linke is about the fact that he and his team aren't trying to rush into anything. After all, plenty of franchises have died quick deaths because the producers put the universe before the characters.

Also, series co-writer Amanda Overton told me that just because there aren't any immediate plans for a cinematic universe, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Of course, there's one important condition regarding when and where characters show up, as Overton explained:

They could show up if that story or journey or arc made sense for that character.

The fact that the creative team is fine with taking its time definitely tracks. As a unit, they've made shrewd creative decisions. (I'm not sure many EPs would've picked Vi and Jinx to lead the show, given their popularity was low at the time.) So, considering the work the team has done thus far on this League of Legends-related IP, I'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the future. And, at the very least, it's good to know that they do have ideas.

In general, Arcane has proven to be a success for Netflix, with the show not only garnering critical acclaim but also high spots within the streamer's TV Top 10 list. The show's proven to be so popular that even some people who had never even played the games before have become attached to it. All in all, it would seem that the franchise is steadily amassing a firm fanbase.

A part of me does wonder what it would be like if, in a few years down the road, fans see characters from the TV show appear in the League of Legends series in some capacity. Of course, I'm prepared to be surprised for whatever Christian Linke and the producers have in mind. Here's hoping it's entertaining (and does eventually spark a larger universe).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you've seen Arcane's two seasons or not, grab a Netflix subscription and check them out now.