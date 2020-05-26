Suicide Squad Director Talks Possibility Of 'Cathartic' Release The Ayer Cut

It's an interesting time in DC's live-action universe. There are some very exciting projects coming to theaters over the next few years, and it was recently announced that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be completed and released on HBO Max next year. The Snyder Cut has been a long time coming, as fans began campaigning for the director's original vision of Justice League shortly after its theatrical release. Now that it's becoming a reality, some fans have already pivoted their attention on David Ayer's Suicide Squad, hoping that the filmmaker's original vision would be revealed. And now Ayer has addressed this possibility, and explains why it would be so "cathartic" for him.