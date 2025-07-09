Marvel Fans Are Fired Up About A Crossover After An Alleged Set Photo Went Around On Social

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Avengers: Doomsday, which is in the midst of filming right now. And a possible leaked set photo has fans freaking out about a crossover that's seemingly on its way.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, thanks to Marvel's tight security and focus on guarding spoilers. An alleged photo from the set is circulating around Twitter currently, which shows a motley crew of heroes: Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Danny Ramirez' Falcon, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Thing. The latter actor is shown in motion capture pajamas, and the trio seemingly in a space ship set (complete with a blue screen).

Whether or not this photo is legit remains to be seen, but it's definitely got fans hyped about the new types of crossovers and character pairings we'll see in the next two Avengers movies. Comments on the post are pretty funny, with a number reading:

Okay now I need to see what Doom’s bringing to the table Interesting picks! Can’t wait to see how they fit into the storyline - @farook_sharaf

The GOAT is back!!!!!! - @ManUnited090307

I wonder how their introduction is going to go. - @Featherfire2

Looks like the new avengers as Sam's team will investigate the fantastic four ship to me - @alexabridged

It's going to be crazy seeing these personalities interacting xD - @RobinH87769073

This trio of actors were already confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal stream, so it seems logical that Falcon, The Thing, and U.S. Agent might eventually meet at some point in the movie. The credits scene of Thunderbolts* already teased that the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers will collide. Danny Ramirez's Joaquín Torres was also given the mantle of The Falcon during Captain America: Brave New World, so he'll presumably be involved in all the superheroics of the forthcoming blockbuster.

Of course, we should probably take this reported set photo with a grain of salt. Fake images have made their way online before, and the hype around Doomsday is especially high. As such, there's likely going to be tons of rumor surrounding the project until it finally arrives next year.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is huge, and features a number of different superhero teams. Somehow we'll see The Avengers, The New Avengers, The Fantastic Four, and even the X-Men interact. That should make a fascinating dynamic, especially as the good guys presumably team up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th, 2026. But first up is the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 24th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how that newly introduced quartet of heroes gets along with the rest of the shared universe.