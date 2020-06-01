Disneyland: The Most Expensive Place To Have Dinner At The California Theme Park

For most people, the main appeal of theme parks like Disneyland is the long list of attractions. Whether you like roller coasters, immersive dark rides, or entertaining stage shows, there is so much to do that it frequently can't all be done in a single day. However, for some, especially those of us that attend theme parks frequently, some of the most fun can be found in the food. Parks often have some of the most creative food you'll find around, and usually you can't get it anywhere else.