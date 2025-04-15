Apparently The 238th Time You Ride A Disneyland Ride Is The Charm As One Theme Park Frequenter Got On A Ride With Kaitlin Olson And Rob McElhenney
It's Always Sunny At Disneyland
I love Disneyland Resort as much as anybody, and more than most. It’s the theme park I visit most often. I’ve been on every one of its attractions so many times that I’ve lost count. Having said that, I’m pretty sure I haven’t been on any of them over 200 times. Apparently, if I want to hang out with celebrities, that's how to do it.
Frequent theme park visitor Matt Desmond, who has ridden Disneyland's Tiana’s Bayou Adventure more times than probably anybody else, had a remarkable experience on one of his more recent rides as he found himself on board a log with It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia stars Rob Mcelhenney and Kaitlin Olson. He posted the ride photo as proof, showing a vehicle with himself, the two stars, and their VIP tour guide.
I rode Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland today with Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenny from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia! I was so confused when I saw who I was getting into a log with and was sure it was a mistake. I was shocked. It was such a cool experience though! pic.twitter.com/FZ1tKwMAReApril 15, 2025
Seeing celebrities at Disneyland isn’t the most unusual thing in the world. Famous people love Disneyland as much as the rest of us. Kat Dennings was just wandering through Avengers Campus the other day as well. Everybody from Neil Patrick Harris to Rebel Wilson are self-professed Disney Adults. Sometimes they’ll just go on their own, but as Olson and McElhenney did here, celebrities often go with a VIP tour guide so as to avoid getting crowded by fans in the park.
Part of the VIP experience is getting to skip the lines, and it usually also means the celebrities don’t have to share their ride vehicles with anybody, so the fact that somebody else even ended up in the log with them is something of an unusual move. One wonders if the fact that he had been on Tiuana’s Bayou Adventure, by his count, 238 times, might have had something to do with it. Prior to the picture he posted…
238 is an impressive number, to say the least. The ride has only been open for five months at Disneyland. Even if he'd been in the park every single day since it opened, that's still an average of more than one ride per day. I guess getting splashed that often saves you money on washing your clothes.
I mean, honestly, if I went on a Disneyland ride 238 times and didn’t end up sharing it with a celebrity at least once, I’d feel ripped off. The law of averages should really catch up with you by that point. While I have certainly met celebrities at Disneyland, it’s usually part of this weird job that I have. I did once ride Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run with one of the lead Imagineers behind Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It was a big celebrity moment for me, but I’m a theme park nerd.
