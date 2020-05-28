Suicide Squad Director Reveals The ‘Only Battle’ He Won With The Studio

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild ride in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. While Warner Bros. has hit its stride with the release of projects like Shazam! and Aquaman, there were plenty of bumps in the road. DCEU's earliest stages contained some missteps, especially Justice League and Suicide Squad. The latter project was helmed by David Ayer, although he's been open about studio interference and the myriad concepts that were left on the cutting room floor. But now the Bright director has actually shared one specific victory he had during this process.