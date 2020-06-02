5 Reasons Why Superman Shouldn't Become DC's Hulk

Look at the Superman movie franchise as a whole, and there are just as many misses as there are hits with critics. And yet, people still love and have loved the hero for decades, and will continually visit theaters to see more of his adventures. There's really no reason to sideline Superman until the character starts to wane at the box office. That sounds like a bad thing, but the good news is there's no shortage of ideas for DC to try and make yet another awesome film for the hero at some point.