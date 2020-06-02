Suicide Squad Director Explains How Deadpool Affected His DC Blockbuster

There are a lot of fans who assume that the DCEU was doctored from within. That influences on the early DC film adaptations dictated the direction that future films starring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) would go. And they’re right, but it’s only half the story. The movies being made outside of and around the DCEU also played a major role, as was confirmed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer.