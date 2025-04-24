While Addressing Possible Deadpool Crossovers, Ryan Reynolds Explained Why His Character Will Never Be An Avenger
Points were made.
Despite how many years have passed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing its pace releases in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are curious about which characters might pop up during its runtime. Some are hoping to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and the actor/filmmaker recently addressed crossovers and explained why the character should never actually be one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is pretty slim, but Marvel's live-stream revealed some of the actors who will appear. Reynolds was not included, but that hasn't stopped moviegoers from hoping he has a role. In a video on Time's Instagram, he was asked if Deadpool could play a supporting role in crossover projects. He responded:
By definition Deadpool is a bit of an underdog. The fourth wall-breaking antihero is a bit of a mess, and is constantly being mangled while fighting in whatever adventures he's in. Ryan Reynolds specifically crafted three narratives for his trilogy, and it should be fascinating to see how Wade Wilson's story will be moved forward if/when he pops up in an Avengers flick.
Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%
If The Deadpool franchise is on Disney+, which is the streaming home of the MCU as a whole. And you can save big by bundling and paying the yearly rate including Hulu and ESPN.
Aside from moments like the X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2 and all the multiversal madness in The Void for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' trilogy of movies have been pretty contained stories. Fans are eager to see him finally get to join an Avengers flick, which seemed like an impossibility until Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.
While speaking about the idea of crossovers, Ryan Reynolds went on to share why it's important that his signature character never actually joins one of the MCU's big teams. In his words:
That makes a ton of sense. There's seemingly nowhere to go if Deadpool actually becomes an Avenger. Whether or not this prevents him from actually joining Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars remains to be seen, but if a crossover happens he likely won't actually become a member of any of the big teams.
It's currently unknown when Ryan Reynolds will return to the role of Wade Wilson. He made it clear that Deadpool 4 isn't happening anytime soon, so if he's not in the next Avengers movies we might be in for a wait.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just hav to wait for more information about Doomsday and Secret Wars.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Could Florence Pugh Get Any More Real Than 'Wrangling' Her Crew On The Thunderbolts* Red Carpet In Her Amazing Dress?
Simu Liu Showed Up At The First Thunderbolts* Premiere After Revealing He Is Already Getting Those Avengers: Doomsday Abs Ready