While Addressing Possible Deadpool Crossovers, Ryan Reynolds Explained Why His Character Will Never Be An Avenger

Despite how many years have passed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing its pace releases in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are curious about which characters might pop up during its runtime. Some are hoping to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and the actor/filmmaker recently addressed crossovers and explained why the character should never actually be one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is pretty slim, but Marvel's live-stream revealed some of the actors who will appear. Reynolds was not included, but that hasn't stopped moviegoers from hoping he has a role. In a video on Time's Instagram, he was asked if Deadpool could play a supporting role in crossover projects. He responded:

I do think so, yeah. In order for a character who talks like that to work, you have to take everything away from him. His skin, his face is covered in scars, he’s bald, he wears the mask out of shame. I hijacked the character; in the first movie I told a story about shame. A story about family for the second movie, and this one being about redemption. And I think we nailed redemption because redemption is one of the great American sports, I think. When you miss something or someone but you didn’t know you missed them is a very unique feeling for an audience.

By definition Deadpool is a bit of an underdog. The fourth wall-breaking antihero is a bit of a mess, and is constantly being mangled while fighting in whatever adventures he's in. Ryan Reynolds specifically crafted three narratives for his trilogy, and it should be fascinating to see how Wade Wilson's story will be moved forward if/when he pops up in an Avengers flick.

Aside from moments like the X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2 and all the multiversal madness in The Void for Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds' trilogy of movies have been pretty contained stories. Fans are eager to see him finally get to join an Avengers flick, which seemed like an impossibility until Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

While speaking about the idea of crossovers, Ryan Reynolds went on to share why it's important that his signature character never actually joins one of the MCU's big teams. In his words:

I like things isolated. If Deadpool becomes an X-Men or Avenger we’re dead. That’s his wish fulfillment and you can’t give him that.

That makes a ton of sense. There's seemingly nowhere to go if Deadpool actually becomes an Avenger. Whether or not this prevents him from actually joining Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars remains to be seen, but if a crossover happens he likely won't actually become a member of any of the big teams.

It's currently unknown when Ryan Reynolds will return to the role of Wade Wilson. He made it clear that Deadpool 4 isn't happening anytime soon, so if he's not in the next Avengers movies we might be in for a wait.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just hav to wait for more information about Doomsday and Secret Wars.