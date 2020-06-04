The Matrix Director Explains Why The Franchise Means So Much To The Transgender Community

The Matrix franchise is filled with symbolism and a deeper meaning, aside from the awesome gunfights and action. In her same interview, Lilly Wachowski spoke to how the movies were "born out of a lot of anger and a lot of rage, and it's rage at capitalism and corporatized structure and forms of oppression." These messages are clear, especially related to whether or not to take the red pill. As or the oppression she mentioned, Wachowski went on to explain that it was a "bubbling, seething rage within me was about my own oppression, that I [was forcing] myself to remain in the closet."