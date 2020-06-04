When Sonic The Hedgehog Will Finally Be Hitting Some Theaters Globally

New Zealand continues to be a leader in getting the pandemic under control in their region, today marking its 13th day in a row without a new reported case, per AP. The country also saw a spike in its box office returns this past weekend that allowed Sonic the Hedgehog to rack up more dollars. Spain is also gearing up to play the video game movie in theaters next month. But one huge win for the movie is it’s new release date in Japan set by Paramount for June 26.