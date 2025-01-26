Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s Lee Majdoub Has A Heartwarming Take On Why The Films Are So Well-Received, And I Couldn’t Agree More

The following article contains SPOILERS about Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Beware!

When Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in theaters, it was a hit everywhere. Sprinting past Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office during opening weekend, and already earning a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 announcement , this is the video game franchise that keeps on giving. Now, Lee Majdoub has offered his honest thoughts on what makes this series so well-received and adored by fans everywhere.

Majdoub plays Agent Stone in the Sonic films, the assistant to Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Majdoub has appeared in all three movies, and in honor of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releasing to home video this past week, I had the chance to talk to the series veteran and ask him what he believes makes the Sonic movies so incredible. His answer boils down to how much "heart" is put into each film and the story anyone can connect to:

I think because our films have so much heart, and I think because the teams involved do legitimately care. We all grew up on Sonic. We all grew up on Jim Carrey. We all wanted to do the best job we could. And I don't think that's changed over the three films. The priority has always been for Jeff and the creative team, it has always been, 'where's the heart of this story?'

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor continued, saying that there's always a story in each film that anyone in the audience can relate to, and it brings people back to the theaters each time:

And I think if you look at each film, there is a story. The first one is a fish out of water – Sonic's looking for a place to belong. In Sonic 2, you've got Knuckles who's kind of misguided, is being used by Robotnik, and Sonic has an opportunity for growth and to teach Knuckles a different way. And then in Sonic 3, it goes even further with how far Shadow is willing to go with revenge. And we get to see Sonic having to deal with his own anger and his own yearning for vengeance and what does that look like? So I think every film we've kind of delved into, in a sense, the human condition, and how do we deal with emotions and how do we deal with grief? And I think that speaks to a lot of people.

As someone who has always watched the Sonic movies and has been comforted by each one, I could not agree more—because truthfully, there's something we can all connect to with these films.

It's been proven time and time again. The Sonic films are considered some of the best video game movie adaptations , and the fact that they keep creating sequels is proof that people love them. Majdoub's explanation only adds to it and makes me wonder what kind of story they are going to tell next that will be just as compelling.

At this point, we don't know what will be next in Sonic's world. Amy Rose was introduced in the post-credit scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and that is a major deal for a lot of fans and the cast and crew. Tails' voice actress, Colleen O'Shaughnessey , even spoke about how she'd be so excited for the team aspect of Amy Rose joining the crew in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 .

We're not even close to the release date of the next film (March 19, 2027), and the plot is still up in the air. But there is one thing we can always count on: that no matter what they'll be about, these films will have heart, and we'll keep going to see them.