That Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Post-Credit Scene Had A Major Character Introduction, And Tails’ Voice Actress Has Hope For What’s To Come Next

There are spoilers down below for Sonic the Hedgehog 3's post-credit sequence, so beware!

If you've been online for the last month, you've heard that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is happening. That's surely due in great part to Sonic 3's awesome box office run. All in all, the film is a great time, and it has a mid-credits scene that still has fans across the internet hyped!. The scene in question features a significant character introduction – and Tails' voice actress, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, has high hopes for what's to come.

The new face to the films that I'm talking about is Amy Rose, who appears to save Sonic when Metal Sonic robots attack him at the end of the latest film. When speaking to CinemaBlend ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 3's digital release, O'Shaughnessey spoke about how excited she is for Amy Rose to join the team. She also opined that it'll be great to have a "lady" as part of the crew and theorized how it'll probably cause a little bit of chaos among the three current anthropomorphic Team Sonic members:

I think it'll be a great dynamic, have a lady on the team. I think, yeah, definitely there'll be a transition, and I'm sure there'll be some... having to figure out where she fits in and then what is everybody else's role? Do those same roles continue? What part does she take in this whole team? And I think with any team, you add somebody new, there's a transition period that you have to figure it out, but they're pretty good at figuring it out, so I think they will.

Truthfully, the team-building aspect is one of the best parts of the Sonic franchise – it really is what makes these flicks some of the best video game movies in the genre. So having new characters pop up – especially a girl, now – is always welcomed.

It's not uncommon for the Sonic films to tease new characters with their post-credit sequences. The first installment teased Tails' arrival, for instance. As for the first sequel, its closing moments alluded to Shadow, who was the main antagonist (aside from Jim Carrey's hilarious double-duo of Robotnik and his grandfather) of the threequel. So, with those previous instances in mind, it was pretty much a given that the third film would feature another tease.

What's also exciting is that even bigger is that it's revealed in another post-credit scene that Shadow is alive somewhere on Earth – which means he could potentially join Team Sonic this time as well in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey isn't alone in being excited about a new team member and the further development of these famous characters. Sonic's voice actor, Ben Schwartz, expressed his interest in growing the team, especially in the next movie. So I would not be surprised if Amy Rose ends up becoming a true member of the group in the next installment.

While Sonic the Hedgehog 4 isn't part of the 2025 movie release schedule, cans can at least take comfort in the fact that another movie is indeed coming and that there's more to this story. O'Shaughnessey is the only game veteran who voices one of the main characters (as she's voiced Tails for ten years in the franchise). But who knows? It could be time for another.

Either way, it's clear people are excited about Amy Rose, and I'm hopeful that the next film will only increase the love for her among general audiences. While you wait for that next film, know that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available on digital platforms as of January 21, 2025 and will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 15. Time to go fast!