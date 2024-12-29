Ben Schwartz Reveals His Favorite Aspect Of Voicing Sonic, And It’s So Adorable I Want To Cry

When it comes to video game characters, Sonic is probably one of the most recognizable. Now, with a successful trilogy of movies and the third Sonic the Hedgehog film earning a great review from CinemaBlend, the hedgehog voiced by Ben Schwartz is recognizable as a major movie character, too. So, when I interviewed the actor behind the speedy creature about the film's debut on the 2024 movie schedule, I asked about his favorite aspect of voicing him, and his answer was so sweet I could cry.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, of course, featured Schwartz's blue hedgehog and his team taking on another crazy adventure together, but voicing the character isn't all the actor does. I fully realized that when I asked what his favorite thing was about voicing the hedgehog, and he responded with an answer that actually had nothing to do with making the movie:

Ooh, I think it's leaving the voice notes for kids and them going bananas. I know Kristen Bell gets to do it with Frozen, now I get to do it with this. So it's very, very exciting to ... when someone's like, 'My kid is a huge Sonic fan, is it okay if you could just – his name or her name is this, and they're this old.' And then I do a specific message just for them and then they're like, 'My kid has listened to the message 1,000 times. He doesn't know what to do with himself.' So I think that's the best part.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sprinted past all the competition at the box office during its first week of release, so it's clear that kids and their parents love these films. However, hearing about how Schwartz interacts directly with the youngsters amplifies this franchise's impact even more. Now, I'm legit about to cry because this is all so wholesome.

In a world with so many animated films out there, it's a joy to see an actor put so much passion and love into voicing a character for one. What makes all this even better is the Parks and Rec actor does the voice off the clock too for the kids because they adore Sonic so much.

On top of this sweet thing Schwartz does in character, he has really brought a lot to Sonic in general. It's clear he loves voicing the famous speedy hedgehog, and he will continue to do so as long as the movies keep going on – which, will happen since Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is already confirmed.

There's plenty to adore about the latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie, from the hilarious dancing scene with Jim Carrey to moments where certain characters might be dead or not and so much more. However, at the heart of it all, there's Sonic and his team, and behind all that, is Ben Schwartz, loving voicing the character and making kids happy everywhere.