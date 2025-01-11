Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Everything We Know About The Upcoming Video Game Movie

To the surprise of no one and the delight of just about everyone, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is happening . In a couple of years, we’ll get to see the iconic and beloved “Blue Blur” and his gang of heroes take on another threat as they save Green Hills (and the rest of the world) yet again. The upcoming video game movie , which was announced right around the time Sonic the Hedgehog 3 spun into theaters and drove up box office receipts , is something we’re very excited about, as you can see.

Though we’re early in the game, so to speak, there are already a few things we know about Sonic the Hedgehog 4 that fans of the legendary video game franchise, as well as the popular video game adaptations based on Sega’s mascot, will want to know. Let’s go over everything now…

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

Though the exact Sonic the Hedgehog 4 release date has not yet been announced, we do have a window for the character’s return to the big screen. In December 2024, Variety reported that Paramount Pictures would be releasing the next movie in the series in theaters at some point in Spring 2027.

This won’t be the first time Sonic has sprinted into theaters in the spring season, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in April 2022, a little more than two years after its predecessor came onto the scene. We should know more about a precise date for the upcoming kids movie in the coming months.

What Is Sonic The Hedgehog 4 About?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

Spoiler Warning: There are some spoilers for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ending. If you have yet to watch the movie, please skip to the next section.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 4 not coming out for a little more than two years, not much has been said about the movie’s story or which game (or games) will serve as inspiration for it. That said, the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits sequences did offer several hints about what we can expect from the next installment.

In the first post-credits scene, Sonic is attacked by an army of Metal Sonics before being saved by Amy Rose, a character longtime fans have been waiting to see for a very long time. Both characters were introduced in Sonic CD back in 1993, which used time travel as a game mechanic. If the fourth movie uses the game as a basis, we could see Sonic eating chili dogs in the past and/or future.

The second sequence showed Shadow the Hedgehog returning to Earth having seemingly survived his act of self-sacrifice when destroying the Eclipse Cannon. This could lead into the next movie, or it could kick off the spinoff series Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba have talked about .

The Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

Though Paramount Pictures has not come out and said who will be returning for the sequel or who will be playing new cast additions, it would be shocking if we didn’t see the major players come back for at least one more movie. Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, and Colleen O'Shaughnessy, who voiced Sonic, Knuckles, Shadow, and Tails, respectively, are all expected to return, considering their stories aren’t yet complete.

The same goes for James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, who have played Tom and Maddie Wachowski since the franchise started five years ago. Neither actor has commented on a return, but it’d be hard to imagine them not being around. However, there is one actor who is open to the idea of returning.

In December 2024, Jim Carrey, who pulled double-duty as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Professor Gerald Robotnik in Sonic 3, told Cinema Today he was “definitely open” to returning and playing the over-the-top villain at least one more time.

Director Jeff Fowler Thinks The Franchise Is Just Hitting Its ‘Stride’

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

As CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes said in his Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review , the threequel pulled off the rare feat of upping the entire franchise and took it to new heights. Well, it sounded like director Jeff Fowler was looking to keep up the momentum with the upcoming fourth movie when he sat down for an interview with Variety in December 2024. In the chat, Fowler made it sound like this was just the beginning:

We can keep growing the world and growing the family of Sonic characters. I feel like we’re just hitting our stride.

With Keanu Reeves’ casting as Shadow in Sonic 3 being a perfect fit for the franchise, and the same with Idris Elba as Knuckles in the second movie, we can’t wait to see what Fowler and company have in store for these characters and where the franchise will be going now that the creative team is “just hitting” their stride.

Ben Schwartz Has Teased A Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Storyline That Could Take The Movie To A ‘Whole Different Place’

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

Ben Schwartz loves bringing Sonic to life , and you can feel his love for the character, and franchise as a whole, in each of his performances. And so it should come as no surprise that the Parks and Recreation alum is excited for Sonic 4, and a possible storyline that could take the series to a “whole different place.” When speaking with Variety ahead of the Sonic 3 release, the comedian shed some light on what’s to come while also not giving too much away (or making any promises), stating:

The exact things we tease at the end of this film is the exact thing I hope we would do for the fourth. There is a beautiful storyline that can be used, and it takes our movie in a whole different place. That’s what makes these exciting. Every one of these movies almost feels like a different genre. The first one’s kind of a buddy comedy. The second one’s kind of like an adventure, Indiana Jones movie. This one brings the darkness in Shadow, and the next one can have a totally different vibe. It’s just heaven. Also we can get incredible people to play new characters and stuff like that, which is very exciting.

The second half of Schwartz’s comments is also interesting, as each movie has felt a little different tonally while also feeling like they’re part of the same universe, which is no easy feat. Will Sonic 4 be a wild romp in the style of classic time-travel movies if those connections with Sonic CD are explored? We can only hope.

How To Watch The First Three Sonic The Hedgehog Movies

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

If you want to get all caught up for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 to come out in 2027, then you have plenty of time to watch the first three movies in the franchise (multiple times, even). The first two are streaming for anyone with a Paramount+ subscription , and it shouldn’t be long before Sonic 3 starts streaming on the service.

