I Just Learned How Ben Schwartz Landed The Role Of Sonic, And It's Honestly Not As Adorable As I Expected

When it comes to adaptations of Sonic the Hedgehog lore, there’s two people my mind automatically goes to when imagining his voice. Those two people are naturally the OG animated actor Jaleel White, and the cinematic blue blur himself Ben Schwartz. Surprisingly, in the run up to Sonic 3’s release in the final throes of 2024 movies , the Parks and Rec veteran shared the story of how he landed the role to begin with. And while it’s still pretty cool, it’s not as adorable as I’d expected.

I think it’s because we’re conditioned to want the good old fashioned tale of a fan getting to live their dream and play the character they’ve always loved. That story about David Corenswet landing the lead in Superman while making Twisters is a good example. But in a CBS Morning’s Instagram video promoting the outlet’s interview with Schwartz and co-star James Marsden, the comedian shared the following as his Sonic the Hedgehog origin story:

I did the test to try to sell to the studios. ... It didn't have a home yet, and then they asked me to just do a 5-minute short film as Sonic, so they [could] sell [it] to the studios. Paramount bought it. They probably went to more famous people than me. Then they loved the test so much, they just said, "Just give it to Schwartz," and I got to be him.

If there wasn’t already a comment in the post sharing this video calling for a t-shirt that bears that very phrase, I’d have suggested it myself. What sounded like a kind of off-handed decision isn’t the sort of warm and fuzzy story you might hope for. But at the same time, I do think it speaks volumes about Ben Schwartz’s comic abilities and how they fit the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Those chops are part of how we’ve seen other stories praising Schwartz and his ability to think stuff up on the fly. Sonic 2’s deleted Parks and Rec joke is one such case that sells that feeling, as his quick witted improv skills helped out in a situation where there wasn’t a set movie to play off of as Sonic reacted to another family movie night.

It may not be the coziest story in the history of choosing the right lead, but much as Lilo and Stitch co-director Chris Sanders lucked his way into voicing his own blue creation, Ben Schwartz lucked his way into the role of Sonic the Hedgehog. Simply by displaying his prowess for playing this ever evolving character, it really is hard to think of anyone else in the role.

Which is funny considering that Sonic the Hedgehog trivia hinted at another famous person playing the role that James Marsden eventually nabbed. And just as it's difficult to picture another actor voicing Sonic, I can't even begin to imagine Marsden, Tika Sumpter, or any of the other stellar members of Sonic the Hedgehog 3's cast being replaced by another actor.

This holiday is all about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and you’ll be able to see the picture in theaters, with early showings starting today. Anyone who wants to refresh their memory on the lore of the first two films, or needs to catch the Knuckles spin-off series to fill in the gaps, can do so pretty easily. It’s all waiting at the Paramount+ subscription portal of your choosing, and makes for a fantastic year-end break of relaxation and excitement.