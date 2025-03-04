I Streamed Sonic 3, And There's A Big Reason I Now Want A Grinch Sequel For Jim Carrey

Movies based on video games have had a storied history, including a number of notable flops. One of the best video game movies is definitely Sonic the Hedgehog, which has become a bonafide franchise with three movies and the Knuckles TV series streaming now for those with a Paramount+ subscription. I used the streaming to finally watch Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and it made me really want a Grinch sequel for Jim Carrey. This is namely because of the actor's physical comedy and fake belly.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas has aged really well, and is usually included in the list of best Christmas movies. A huge reason for that movie's success is because of Carrey's iconic performance, and he brings the same talent to his performance as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic films. Particularly in the third movie, I thought he channeled The Grinch in a number of ways.

Carrey played not one, but two Robotniks in the third film, and particularly split sides in Sonic 3's dance number. Seeing him use the character's funny voice and move with his round belly really reminded me of Ron Howard's How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Seriously, give us a nostalgic follow-up, you cowards!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment)

Logically, a sequel to Ron Howard's Grinch movie doesn't seem totally out of the question. The actors are largely still working, including Molly Shannon, and Christine Baranski. For his part, Jim Carrey isn't opposed to doing another Grinch appearance, preferably without having to spend as much time in the makeup chair. Although I will say that the practical effects used in both that Christmas flick and the Sonic the Hedgehog movies is a big reason why his performance is so successful.

Back in 2023, Carrey's reps shot down rumors of him returning as The Grinch, but that hasn't stopped his generations of fans from chattering about that possibility online. Many moviegoers re-watch that 2000 movie annually, which is why it has such a place in so many hearts. One would assume this would result in box office success if a sequel is finally produced, allowing Jim Carrey and his Grinch belly to once again chew the scenery (and maybe glass).

While we never got a live-action sequel (yet), the Grinch has continued to be a holiday tradition thanks to the 2000 movie and the original 1966 animated TV special. Back in 2018, a new animated movie was released, with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the titular villain. The 2018 Grinch made a ton of money at the box office, proving the brand's ongoing power with moviegoers old and young alike. We'll just have to wait and see if Carrey gets to play that role again. Unfortunately, we shouldn't expect a live-action follow-up to appear on the 2025 movie release list.