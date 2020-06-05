Keanu Reeves Stuntman Says Everything We've Heard About The Actor Is 110% True

There was a shot where we wanted Keanu to slide up the camera and we wanted to… have the camera come right up to him. And we worked with him for a while on that one, and it’s a tricky one [but] he nailed it. He did such a good job on that. It’s always interesting to me when actors want to do their own stunts… when you have people who you can use and you won’t know that it’s not them. But Keanu, he completely gets that. He has never said, ‘I want to do that. I want to do it.’ He trusts Darren and [director Chad Stahelski] to make the best decision that they can and he knows that they will use him whenever they feel it’s appropriate and safe.