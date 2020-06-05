Keanu Reeves Stuntman Says Everything We've Heard About The Actor Is 110% True

Leave a Comment
There are few things in the world that literally everybody seems to love unconditionally. And yet, it feels like basically everybody loves Keanu Reeves. It seems to be generally agreed by most that the John Wick actor is not only a great performer, but also a great human being. And according to one of the actor's stunt doubles, it's all true. He really is that great. That's such a relief.
Jeremy Fry is a stunt driver who has doubled for Keanu Reeves throughout the entire John Wick franchise, and Fry says that all the good things we've heard about how hard a worker the actor is are all true...
He is a giver, he is selfless, he works tirelessly. Every good thing you’ve heard about him is 110% true.
So often we find out that our favorite celebrities are maybe not as wonderful in reality as they appear, and so it's nice to be told that somebody that so many people are fans of really is that good a person. Whether it's watching Keanu Reeves train hard for John Wick movies or just hearing him speak in interviews, he's always seemed to be honest and without any sort of artifice, which his fans appreciate.
While Jeremy Fry was Keanu Reeves' stunt driver on the John Wick films, that didn't mean that he did all the driving. However, what Fry appreciates most, he tells Metro, is that Keanu Reeves isn't the sort of actor who tries to do all his own stunts. While Reeves is clearly willing to do them, he's also willing to step aside and let the stuntpeople do their jobs, only coming in himself when it's appropriate for him to do so. Fry continues...
There was a shot where we wanted Keanu to slide up the camera and we wanted to… have the camera come right up to him. And we worked with him for a while on that one, and it’s a tricky one [but] he nailed it. He did such a good job on that. It’s always interesting to me when actors want to do their own stunts… when you have people who you can use and you won’t know that it’s not them. But Keanu, he completely gets that. He has never said, ‘I want to do that. I want to do it.’ He trusts Darren and [director Chad Stahelski] to make the best decision that they can and he knows that they will use him whenever they feel it’s appropriate and safe.
While it can be great to see actors do their own stunts, there also professional stuntpeople who are being left out of work when that happens. Jeremy Fry feels that Keanu Reeves understands that, which is why, from his perspective, Reeves is a selfless actor.
While John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed due to the production shutdowns, one assumes that both Keanu Reeves and Jeremy Fry will have plenty to do behind the wheel bin the next chapter as well.