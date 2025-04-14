An Eagle-Eyed Fan Caught Keanu Reeves Next To Them Scoping Out Tom Hiddleston's Much Ado About Nothing, And What A Trip That Would Be

Star sighting.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ah the theater, while most people go to see their favorite stage productions of favorite actors, you can find an interesting collection of humans occupying the seats. If you’ve never been people watching before a stage production, I highly recommend it. You never know who you’ll see in those seats, and examples like this are why you should. And what an awesome sighting to catch.

While waiting for the curtain to rise for the production of Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, a fan spotted another famous face amongst the crowd. None other than Keanu Reeves, John Wick himself. Posted to a fan page on Instagram, he's spotted sitting beside girlfriend and artist Alexandra Grant, chatting with another audience member in front.

This isn’t just a coincidental star sighting. Reeves is set to star in Waiting for Godot on Broadway in the fall, which is also directed by Jamie Lloyd, the same director for Hiddleston and Atwell’s Much Ado About Nothing. It was also pointed out by fans in the comments of the post, for those who don’t know; Reeves was a cast member of the 1993 film version of Much Ado About Nothing, that was directed by Kenneth Branagh, not to be confused with Joss Whedon's 2012 version.

This isn’t the first semi-recent throwback for Reeves’ 1993 Ado, co-star Kate Beckinsale recalled a time when he saved her from a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet. Luckily Keanu aka ‘The Internets Boyfriend was there to help her out.

So Reeves' surprise appearance at the Theater Royal is probably one part scoping out the work of his next director, supporting another showing of Shakespeare’s work that he was once part of, and of course date night. It’s just fascinating since Hiddleston and Atwell are on stage, and you happen to catch a seat next to the Matrix icon. There’s a lot of talent in one room and it’s quite a lucky chance encounter. Hopefully the show itself was still the star of the evening.

As mentioned, Reeves is going to be hitting Broadway in the fall. There are also the growing entries for John Wick fans, and for those with a Netflix account, in June we have the animated BRZRKR movie. And to top it all off, Constantine 2 is closer than we may think, so overall there’s no shortage of new content from Reeves, on stage and on screen. So I think he deserves a night to enjoy the theater.

