9 Tom Hanks Movies You May Not Have Seen

You know Tom Hanks. Unless you've been hiding under a rock for decades (if so, err... Welcome back! A lot has changed!), there's a very good chance that you're familiar with the acclaimed, beloved A-list superstar.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, writer, and director is the star of several celebrated, well-known titles, including (but not limited to), Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Cast Away, Sleepless in Seattle, A League of Their Own, Big, Splash, Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, Apollo 13, The Green Mile, The Polar Express, Catch Me If You Can, You've Got Mail, the Toy Story movies, and, most recently, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and several movies on his resume became critical or commercial successes (or both). But alas, not every movie starring the veteran actor is as well-known as these titles. Here are some Tom Hanks movies that might've slipped your notice, even if you're a super-fan.