Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Total Recall’s Producer Did Not Want To Cast Him Originally

With Total Recall’s option up for grabs, and Arnold Schwarzenegger making friends with upstart producers Mario Kassar and Andrew Vanja, Carolco Pictures would now have the first of two back-to-back Schwarzenegger led hits. All it took from that point was a chance encounter between Schwarzenegger and director/former student of anatomy Paul Verhoeven, which ended with the two wanting to work together on a project. Douglas Quaid was about to become a construction worker, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was about to gain a title for his eventual memoirs, as well as one hell of an injury.