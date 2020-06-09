Netflix’s Outer Banks Star Says He Nearly Nabbed Han Solo Role, Was ‘Pretty Deep’ In The Process

Solo: A Star Wars Story may not have left the biggest impression on the storied franchise, but it did earn a small, devoted fanbase that not only loved it but has also been clamoring for a sequel. One of the things many seemed to be relatively positive on was Alden Ehrenreich’s performance as the lovable smuggler. Of course, he was one of the many actors in contention for the role and, now, we’ve learned that one of the stars of Netflix’s Outer Banks was also in the running for the part.