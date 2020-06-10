HBO Max Has Removed A Classic Movie In Response To Civil Rights Protests

Gone with the Wind certainly isn't the first piece of media that has had to deal with the way perspectives have changed over time. Everything from animated Disney movies to Looney Tunes have seen situations where something created decades ago, that was seen as normal and acceptable at the time, is looked at very differently through a modern lens. There is no real consensus as to exactly how to handle these situations. While removing the offending material from circulation is one option, as the HBO statement makes clear, there's also a fear doing so has the effect of not only erasing the problematic material, but making it seem as if the problem never existed as well.