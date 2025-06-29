‘There Are Some Adequate And Imminent Threats.’ Diddy’s Bodyguard Big Homie Gets Real About What’s Next Now The Rapper’s Trial Is Wrapping Up
Closing arguments for Diddy's trial were made last week.
The testimony has been given and closing arguments made, and with jurors in Diddy’s trial set to begin deliberations June 30, many involved in the case are preparing for what comes next. Will Sean Combs be sentenced to life in prison, or will he walk free of the federal charges brought against him? Either way, some think there may be consequences for those who have spoken out against Diddy, including his bodyguard Big Homie, who said he’s already received “threats.”
The jury heard from several former employees revealing what they saw while working for Diddy, and even outside of the courtroom, some like Big Homie have been speaking out. In fact, the music mogul’s former bodyguard said in an interview with Piers Morgan that he’s fled the country “indefinitely” over concerns for his safety. Big Homie said:
Intimidation has seemingly been an issue in the trial of Sean Combs from the beginning, as the potential of witness tampering was one reason he was not allowed to post bail ahead of the trial. Even in the courtroom, the judge admonished the rapper for looking at the jury in case his actions could be seen as trying to influence or intimidate them.
Big Homie suggests there was good reason to be concerned about such an issue, and while he knows he could be in danger, he denied being afraid of the music mogul, saying:
Big Homie went on to say that in his line of work, that kind of danger is “what we live for,” and he doubled-down on his claims of being prepared to defend himself, especially if Diddy is released from prison. The bodyguard continued:
At present, Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing multiple federal charges related to reported offenses of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. With that, he currently faces up to life in prison if convicted on the charges. Combs has denied wrongdoing, and the defense rested its case in less than 30 minutes, without testimony from Diddy himself or any other notable witnesses.
There have been many memorable details to come from the Diddy trial — including Obama-shaped Ecstasy and, of course, the reason for the rapper needing 1,000 bottles of baby oil — as well as the mundane. While we may have a verdict soon, it seems like the book is far from being closed on this story — especially for those who have to deal with what comes next.
