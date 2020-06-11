Epic Top Gun: Maverick Video Shows The Jets Being Filmed, Throws Shade At CGI

And Tom Cruise didn’t just stop at insisting that there be actually flying in Top Gun: Maverick and even getting into a cockpit himself. He also had his fellow actors playing pilots go through flight training, which included a “grueling” process that prepared them for the G-force they’d experience while in the air. It wouldn’t have been complicated to get already-trained pilots to operate those aircraft, but Cruise was insistent that his co-stars develop the same need for speed that he and his character have.