How Kristen Bell Feels About The Pornographic Deepfakes Of Her Living Online

As deepfake technology gets better it will only become harder and harder to tell the fake from the real thing, which is another concern with these sorts of videos and one of the reasons women who have been the subject of faked porn have been asked to talk about their experiences. It’s one thing if you are Bella Thorne and you personally decide to get involved in the porn industry to direct your own film. It’s quite another if people are using your face to show sexual acts you did not consent to and were not actually a part of in reality either.