Kristin Cavallari’s Bestie Outed How She Dry-Humped Glen Powell, But How Does She Feel About The Date Details Being Unleashed?
Oops!
Kristin Cavallari may not be a reality TV villain anymore after spending her young adult years on Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she’s still finding ways to stir the pot. All kinds of revelations have come out — from her fling with Jason Statham to the text she received from Britney Spears after calling her a clone — and now we’ve learned she apparently “dry-humped” Glen Powell. But is that something Cavallari wanted the world to know?
Kristin Cavallari’s Friend Says She ‘Dry-Humped’ Glen Powell
Justin Anderson, the longtime bestie and hairstylist of Kristin Cavallari, made quite the shocking revelation on the June 4 episode of her new show on the 2025 TV schedule, Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour. During a Q&A portion, he revealed:
If Glen Powell went out with Kristin Cavallari recently, I guess that’s even more definitive proof he’s just friends with Sydney Sweeney. Justin Anderson didn’t stop there with his revelation, though, continuing:
Kristin Cavallari, who was previously married to retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, chimed in to clarify:
However, when her friend replied that the two had “dry-humped,” Kristin Cavallari confirmed it happened.
How Did Kristin Cavallari Feel About Her Glen Powell Date Being Exposed?
This did not appear to be a pre-planned moment between The Hills alum and her best friend to create drama. Speaking with US Weekly about Justin Anderson’s spilling of the tea, Kristin Cavallari said she didn’t remember what she even said until she watched the episode back. She said:
As for whether or not she regrets her Glen Powell-humping becoming public knowledge, she refused to answer that question, but she did acknowledge that her BFF’s mouth can be an issue for her, saying:
Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson are actually pretty hilarious together, and while we don’t know how Glen Powell or others who become unwittingly involved in the podcast conversations feel about their private moments coming out, Cavallari herself rarely seems bothered.
For one thing, I’m sure she knows that’s what the audience of her live podcasts are hoping for, and two, she’s the one who continues to release all of the content alongside her loose-lipped buddy.
If you want to see what other trouble Kristin Cavallari gets into on her live shows, Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour airs at 10 p.m. ET Wednesdays on E!, with episodes available to stream one week later with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
