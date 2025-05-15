Despite Her 'Wizard Warning,' Harry Potter And OF Star Jessie Cave Admits She's Been Getting 'Unsolicited D--ks' In Her Messages
She called some of the messages she receives "a little gross" and "a little nasty."
Back in March, Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave joined OnlyFans for her hair. She did not join the platform to partake in the more X-rated side of the service. However, despite that and a warning in her bio that she won’t “do explicit sexual content,” the actress has been getting some “gross” and “nasty” messages.
Known best for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies, Cave’s latest money-making endeavour came in March when she joined OnlyFans. According to The Sun, she did it as a way to make some money back, specifically citing an £8,000 electric fix for her house that she needed to pay for. Her content is focused on hair, and in her bio, she made it clear she would not “do explicit sexual content:”
However, despite this stipulation, Cave has still gotten uninvited messages. She explained that it hasn’t mattered how many times she’s clarified the kind of content she makes on OnlyFans, she still gets “sent unsolicited dicks,” as she said in a Substack post (via The Sun):
She went on to say that she has “become dependent” on the money she makes on OnlyFans. So, when she loses subscribers, it makes her feel “hurt and upset.” She also noted that she’s been “swayed and pressured by certain messages,” and has done things like “spank myself with my plaits.”
Cave explained she feels a “sense of shame” over her work on OnlyFans. Specifically noting how it makes her feel about her career overall, the Harry Potter cast member wrote:
Some, like Bella Thorne, used OnlyFans to make money and “research” for a part, and Carmen Electra joined OF to “be my own boss and have my own creative vision.” However, others, like Cave, start posting on the app mainly for financial reasons.
90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega allegedly joined because she had fallen on hard financial times, and Real Housewives’ Brandi Glanville said it “saved my life” when she needed money and didn’t have an income. Also, as Cave said, OnlyFans has become a form of income that she’s “dependent” on. However, it’s clear she doesn’t like some of the unsolicited responses she gets from users.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While news broke a few years ago that OnlyFans was trying to move away from pornographic content, it’s still one of the major reasons the app is as well-known as it is. However, Jessie Cave said in her bio that wasn’t the kind of content she was going to make, and she really doesn’t like getting comments about it over and over again.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.