Despite Her 'Wizard Warning,' Harry Potter And OF Star Jessie Cave Admits She's Been Getting 'Unsolicited D--ks' In Her Messages

Back in March, Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave joined OnlyFans for her hair. She did not join the platform to partake in the more X-rated side of the service. However, despite that and a warning in her bio that she won’t “do explicit sexual content,” the actress has been getting some “gross” and “nasty” messages.

Known best for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies , Cave’s latest money-making endeavour came in March when she joined OnlyFans. According to The Sun , she did it as a way to make some money back, specifically citing an £8,000 electric fix for her house that she needed to pay for. Her content is focused on hair, and in her bio, she made it clear she would not “do explicit sexual content:”

Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content. Might be in my underwear. Will respond to Dm’s. Let’s get to know each other! If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you.

However, despite this stipulation, Cave has still gotten uninvited messages. She explained that it hasn’t mattered how many times she’s clarified the kind of content she makes on OnlyFans, she still gets “sent unsolicited dicks,” as she said in a Substack post (via The Sun):

It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared. I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited dicks. No matter how many times I say I am not doing sexual content, I get a message within two seconds asking to see cum in my hair or if I would just please fucking consider full frontal.

She went on to say that she has “become dependent” on the money she makes on OnlyFans. So, when she loses subscribers, it makes her feel “hurt and upset.” She also noted that she’s been “swayed and pressured by certain messages,” and has done things like “spank myself with my plaits.”

Cave explained she feels a “sense of shame” over her work on OnlyFans. Specifically noting how it makes her feel about her career overall, the Harry Potter cast member wrote:

It’s proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer. I’ve got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry. I’ve rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows.

Some, like Bella Thorne, used OnlyFans to make money and “research” for a part, and Carmen Electra joined OF to “be my own boss and have my own creative vision.” However, others, like Cave, start posting on the app mainly for financial reasons.

90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega allegedly joined because she had fallen on hard financial times, and Real Housewives’ Brandi Glanville said it “saved my life” when she needed money and didn’t have an income. Also, as Cave said, OnlyFans has become a form of income that she’s “dependent” on. However, it’s clear she doesn’t like some of the unsolicited responses she gets from users.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors