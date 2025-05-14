How Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Feels About Her Adult Film Career ‘Being Written About’

In the ‘90s, Maitland Ward rose to prominence as a TV actor, thanks to her role on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She then arguably reached another level of fame when she joined the cast of Boy Meets World , playing Rachel McGuire. While Ward retired from mainstream projects in 2007, she's since built a career as a pornographic film actress. As the star's adult film career continues, she's getting sharing her feelings about the media coverage of her professional shift.

Ward spoke with People earlier this year and, during the conversation, she spoke about the “empowerment” she feels, thanks to her adult film career. As she put it, she's being treated “with more respect now.” The BMW alum subsequently took to Instagram to express her contentment with her porn career “being written about":

This story along with all my press this week has been amazing! I’m so proud and moved that my career now is being constantly written about in such a positive light. And to have so many female writers and editors cover and celebrate my career and choices is an amazing feeling and I am truly humbled and so very grateful.

In many circles, adult films are still taboo, but there has been something of a wider acceptance. As for Maitland Ward, she seems to relish the opportunity to talk about her career. That may be particularly gratifying, given that she told People that she was initially told that fans wouldn't accept her new career path. However, that now seems to be far from the case. Ward has even revealed that some Boy Meets World alums have been “supportive” of her porn career like Will Friedle, Trina McGee and Ben Savage.

From the look of it, Maitland Ward’s transition into the adult entertainment industry has been a smooth. She made her debut in the film Drive, which was well-received and earned Ward Best Supporting Actress at the AVN Awards. From there, she continued to make a name for herself, even starring in the award-winning pornographic drama series Muse.

Her film and TV credits aside, Ward was also able to create her personal brand on OnlyFans, where she receives six figures a month. Not only is that lucrative, but she also believes the platform helps her to better connect with her audience.

It’s understandable why Ward is so about her porn career. She previously opened up about being “sexualized” on the Boy Meets World set, as she had to take part in risque scenes that she didn’t realize were innuendos at the time. Ward told People that she’s felt the most comfortable on a porn set because no one is shy about having tough conversations. With a greater autonomy, she also feels like she has more confidence and the ability to control the narrative around her work.

All in all, it's great that Maitland Ward has found a sense of fulfillment and is spreading positivity. It's possible that there are plenty of fans who didn't expect her to dive into the adult film industry, but it's hard to argue with the success and sense of empowerment she's found as a result of her career shift. And, of course, those who are nostalgic for her sitcom days can still stream episodes of Boy Meets World using a Disney+ subscription.