A Viral TikTok Asked Kylie Jenner To Divulge The Secrets Of Her Breast Implants, And She Obliged

All too often we hear about the evils of social media — the bullying, the body-shaming, etc. — but there really is a beautiful thing that can occur when fans end up connecting with their favorite celebrities. We saw this happen recently when Hailey Bieber responded to a fan who sent a supportive message about fighting online hate, and now Bieber’s bud Kylie Jenner has followed suit, divulging the details of her boob job after seeing a very complimentary TikTok.

TikToker Rachel Leary posted a video where she said she was shooting her shot to try to find out what Kylie Jenner asked for when she got her breast implants. While she admitted she didn’t expect the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) to respond or even see this video, she thought it was worth asking. She was right, too, because Jenner herself showed up in the comments to say:

445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.

Wow! It’s pretty unreal that she responded at all, and then to provide such specifics, including the doctor? That was certainly more information than the TikToker could have dreamed of learning, especially from Kylie Jenner herself! Check out the full video below:

It’s pretty obvious that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have undergone multiple cosmetic treatments in the years since starting their reality TV shows, but let’s just say some are more open about it than others. While Kylie Jenner lied about getting lip filler when she was younger, she’s clearly not ashamed of further enhancements.

I’m sure it didn’t hurt that Rachel Leary was so forthcoming with her compliments of Kylie Jenner’s chest. After declaring her page a “safe space” with “lovely” followers, she explained:

It’s like the most perfect, natural-looking boob job. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants, or if you had, like, fat transfer — to me, it is perfection. That is what I aspire mine to look like.

I mean, she may as well have been standing at the celeb’s door with cue cards!

The TikToker said she’d been trying to do her own research but got confused about the different options, and though she was open to hearing from other experts in plastic surgery, she really thought it was best not to speculate. I totally respect that reasoning, and apparently Kylie Jenner did too.

It’s really cool to see celebrities interacting with their fans like this. Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian has been known to clap back (particularly at people who make comments about her body), but Khloé Kardashian has had some pretty amusing interactions when she dips into her own comment sections.

It likely won’t be too long before we see the famous family on our screens again, with The Kardashians Season 7 expected to hit the 2025 TV schedule later this year.