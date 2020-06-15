Stephen King Has A Wild Idea For A Friday The 13th Movie

Based on this Tweet, it appears that the idea is that the film would track the activities of Jason Voorhees not just over the course of one murderous rampage at Camp Crystal Lake, but instead over the course of several. Eternally craving revenge for the horrible treatment he received when he was a child, he gets resurrected; kills a bunch of surrogates for his tormentors; gets killed himself by the strongest/luckiest of the would-be victims; and then goes to hell and waits to be resurrected again. It's a Sisyphean existence, and it's not hard to see why it appeals to King.

Fans will be quick to point out the use of "probably" in that first Tweet, suggesting that Stephen King doesn't necessarily think that the door is totally closed on the idea – but he also has good reason to believe that it would be a challenge. Specifically, one can't just decide to write a book about a pre-existing character without negotiating for the rights, and that's a whole mess that the author/screenwriter/director doesn't seem to keen to dive into, regardless of how enticing he sees his Friday The 13th take: