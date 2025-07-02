Brad Pitt Drove Lando Norris’ Real Car For F1, And The Driver Had Only 4 Words Of Advice

If you’re going to jump into something dangerous and unfamiliar expert advice is a must. Director Joseph Kosinski’s 2025 movie release did just that, as it allowed F1 star Brad Pitt to actually drive some of those marvelous machines. One of those beauties belonged to racing superstar Lando Norris, and the McLaren-Mercedes team star didn’t mince words when it came to telling his Hollywood equivalent how to handle himself within his performance vehicle.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, the actor was asked to clear up a rumor that he had gotten behind the wheel of Norris’ #23 McClaren. Confirming that F1 did indeed give him that experience, Pitt was also happy to share Lando Norris’s brief words of encouragement:

‘Don’t cock it up.’

I don’t think anyone would fault the current second place Formula 1 driver for being so blunt. As you can see through Warner Bros.’s first place box office finish, this sport that's not for the faint of heart did manage to find quite the worldwide audience. That's even despite F1's critical responses seeming to highlight some very Hollywood trappings being present in this larger than life blockbuster.

With Brad Pitt admitting he was running just shy of 200 mph in this McClaren dream machine, any slight mishap could have been lethal. That’s a worry that obviously supersedes the concerns about Brad Pitt’s F1 driving skills, while at the same time going hand in hand with such discussions.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films)

No matter what anyone thinks about your summer tentpole, danger of that level isn't worth doing without careful thought an planning. That's where having a hands-on producer like F1 icon Lewis Hamilton at your disposal truly helps drive such a picture’s authenticity.

Not only does that attention to detail make observing the finished product more impressive, it also hits harder after reading Pitt’s further reaction to the moment:

I did not sleep for 36 hours afterwards, I was on such a high. … He didn’t have a lot of faith in me. Fair enough, like, the time I put up didn’t even come close to his.

While it’s not an experience of direct equivalency, Brad Pitt’s go-kart races with Tom Cruise seem to have paid off after all. At least, that's until when or if Lando Norris weighs in on whether this star passed the test of not cocking it up. Maybe if that dream F1/Days of Thunder sequel crossover ever comes to pass, Mr. Pitt's skills will be in a good enough place to get to 200 mph, and with a better track time.

That only happens if his Damson Idris co-starring racing drama earns its stripes on the field we call the box office standings. Anyone who’s looking to support F1 in theaters, or just wants to relive those intense moments of speed once again, can do so at their nearest multiplex. Helmets are optional, even though one would really cool with the right moviegoing outfit.