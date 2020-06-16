Henry Cavill's Superman Gets A Sleek New Suit In Amazing Fan Art

While DC's big screen efforts have continued to become more and more successful after a rough start, a trend that is expected to continue with Wonder Woman 1984, whenever we finally get a chance to see it, there are still many questions about the character that started it all. While Henry Cavill's Superman has had a rocky road to say the least since Man of Steel debuted in 2013, his portrayal of the character is still incredibly popular, and fans continue to celebrate him and the possibility that we might still see him again down the road.