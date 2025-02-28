Will Ferrell Is The Latest Actor To Get The Wolverine Treatment From Ryan Reynolds, And It’s Giving Me Major Cavillrine Vibes (Except Funnier)

As I keep telling my friends, family, and local government officials, through the Multiverse, all things are possible. While that mythical story element has been mentioned briefly on the 2025 movie schedule , we haven’t yet jumped headfirst back into that MCU brand of madness. That hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds, though, as his experiences on Deadpool & Wolverine and the Will Ferrell-led Spirited have collided in one single image.

Now, this photo I'm referring to is of Ferrell looking positively feral and ready for an upcoming Marvel movie that hasn’t been invented yet. It's honestly hysterical, and it's also giving big Cavillrine vibes...

I know what you’re thinking: how could the Saturday Night Live veteran possibly compare to Henry Cavill's variant we have come to know as “Cavillrine?” Well, feast your eyes on the rendering Mr. Reynolds shared to his Instagram account, and then let’s talk that out a little more:

(Image credit: Instagram/Ryan Reynolds)

While this is a ruggedly hysterical look at something that isn’t available with a Disney+ subscription , I can already hear the voice Will Ferrell uses for Ron Burgundy growling out of this Wolverine variant. Just imagine an X-Men movie where Logan keeps misinforming the team of the behaviors of wildlife, only to get mauled by a bear for five solid, scream-filled minutes.

At the same time, the vibes are definitely similar to that of Henry Cavill’s Deadpool & Wolverine version of Len Wein and John Romita Sr.’s iconic co-creation. Just because “The Ferrellrine” invokes memories of the funniest Will Ferrell movies , the comedy legend’s darker side does shine through in this mockup.

So, while I can have a good laugh at this hypothetical addition to the MCU, I still wouldn’t want to fight him once the claws popped. At the same time, as we've seen in the vastly underrated Stranger Than Fiction, the emotions and guilt that come with this character wouldn't be too much of a stretch for Mr. Ferrell.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, there’s one angle we’ve overlooked here, and it comes down to the comedy institution known as the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman “feud.” Mr. Reynolds might be playfully teasing his sparring partner, who’s tagged in the image, that there are plenty of other claws in the woods. So if the Australian acting powerhouse doesn’t want to play the role until he’s 90, that’s no problem.

It’s just a bit of fun that we can all get when theorizing the truth behind this post-Deadpool & Wolverine ribbing. With the road to the eventual MCU X-Men movie seeming to be in play, jokes like these are good distractions from trying to figure out who will be the next Canadian ass kicker, and what the rest of the team will look like.

Though I will close with this final thought on the matter: if James Marsden wants to pitch a Cyclops/Wolverine team-up with Will Ferrell’s variant, I’d buy a ticket the moment it got the greenlight.