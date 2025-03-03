The Fans Can’t Stop Swooning After Amazon Posts That Shirtless Reacher Footage, But One Comment About Henry Cavill Is Sticking Out

Whoever was in charge of Reacher’s casting at Amazon-MGM Studios should get a raise every season. I don’t think fans watching the third season play out admist the 2025 TV schedule would disagree, especially since it’s a consistent excuse to stare at the baffling perfection that is Alan Ritchson's impressive physique.

But instead of merely wondering how the Titans vet isn’t one of ILM’s finest creations, the viewing public is very much invested in the "plot" for Reacher’s latest official clip to hit the internet. Someone even made a Henry Cavill comparison that actually makes a lot of sense.

That Shirtless Reacher Clip Sure Has Inspired Some Strong Feelings

I think we can all admit you clicked into this story for one thing, regardless of whether or not your Prime Video subscription is current: you wanted to see Alan Ritchson's shirtless Reacher footage. No shame in that game, and I’m about to deliver on that. But if you’re not looking to get your heart pumping too hard in the morning, it must be said that the man-mountain that is Mr. Ritchson is also pants-free in the clip below:

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

It's no doubt a natural law that Alan Ritchson is so physically impressive that even those who aren't attracted to him have to admire the work he’s put into his physique. Not to mention, if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool stan of this Prime Video series, Reacher’s running joke about gym time is an even greater laugh as the actor bulks up even more from year to year.

The reactions on social media seen below reflect all of the above, while also posing some serious hypotheticals:

“ I wish they would create a show where all he did was walk around in boxer briefs. No other characters. Just him. If there needs to be dialogue then just let him talk about himself." - @builtbymiguel

I wish they would create a show where all he did was walk around in boxer briefs. No other characters. Just him. If there needs to be dialogue then just let him talk about himself." - @builtbymiguel “I think I need to watch this show for the plot..." - @juaniseml

“Now I know why my 72 year old mother binged this show " - @celenesc13

“Can't blame him, if I get this type of physique I also gonna roam naked” – @madridista_raj8

“If thats what merde looks like, i'll take it every day 😂” - @runwaysontvshows

“I think he’d be better than a weighted blanket. Yeah, more than likely.” - @imogene821

Seriously, the more someone looks at Alan Ritchson, the more they’re probably looking for the line where the human suit zips up. And if you thought that was the extent of the unhinged thoughts from the crowd, there’s one comparison I hadn’t thought to make - but continues to paint the man in an impressive light. Apologies to anyone who shares Mr. Ritchson's lack of sleep after the example we're about to discuss.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Black Bear)

Henry Cavill’s Appearance With Alan Ritchson In The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Brings Up Something Interesting

I’ll admit that even after covering The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare review, I almost forgot that Ritchson co-starred with fellow beefcake Henry Cavill in the World War II thrill ride. Sure enough people who watch the man’s career with a keen eye remembered that fact much quicker, especially with the insight commenter “andreea.readss” provided.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take a look at the photo directly above before reading that feedback, and prepare to be blown away:

Every time I see this man I remember that THE Henry Cavill looked small next to him.

As if people didn’t already have the image of Alan Ritchson towering over them in a friendly manner embedded in their heads, there’s now a new scenario to dream about. Already you’re probably picturing The Witcher and Man of Steel vet standing in front of you. And what's that massive shadow suddenly darkening the view? It's just Reacher’s leading man.

It is worth noting that Alan Ritchson’s series is in the midst of its third season, and with a fourth already greenlit for the near future. Considering that same platform is where Henry Cavill’s Voltron movie is set up, as well as his Warhammer 40K adaptation, it could be a battle of the beefcakes fighting for viewers' attention.

The winners, naturally, are the viewing public and Amazon-MGM Studios executives. And if you'd like to keep winning, keep in mind that Reacher Season 3 is airing on Prime Video, with new episodes every Thursday.