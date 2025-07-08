I Love That Mr. And Mrs. Smith Season 2 Cast New Stars, But There's Still One Thing I'm Hoping For

A number of excellent TV shows debuted in 2024, and one of personal favorites from that year remains Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The espionage-based series, which is available with a Prime Video subscription, received critical acclaim and was eventually renewed for a second season. However, it was soon reported Season 2 would come with a big change, as new actors would step up as the leads after Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. I’m pumped that those new stars have been confirmed, there’s still one thing I need to see.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Taps Two Rising Stars As Work On The Second Season Ramps Up

Once it was reported that new characters would be at the forefront of Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s second season, I was curious as to which actors would land the gigs. It would seem that the producers have opted to go with two stars who are just starting to truly make their way within the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, Sophie Thatcher and Mark Eydelshteyn are playing Season 2’s main protagonists. Amazon Prime video has not formally commented on the castings, as of this writing.

Sophie Thatcher has landed a few high-profile gigs in recent years and has films like The Boogeyman and Heretic under her belt. She also received acclaim this year for her leading performance in the thriller film Companion. Additionally, Thatcher plays a lead role on the acclaimed Showtime drama Yellowjackets and garnered buzz for her supporting role in the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. As for Mark Eydelshteyn, many of his credits are international productions, but he received praise for his role in Best Picture winner Anora.

Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated dramedy series may be changing up its cast, but the crew behind the scenes seems to be staying intact. Co-creators Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane are returning as EPs, with Sloane also retaining her position as showrunner. I’m glad that continuity is going to be present, and I’m also hoping that it’ll result in the one thing I’m still hoping for from Season 2.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There’s A Major Plot Thread That Needs To Be Resolved During Mr. And Mrs. Smith Season 2

Believe me when I say I’m excited to see two new faces at the forefront of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, as I liked the idea of the show becoming an anthology series. It was for that reason that I was even mixed on the notion of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine returning (even though both actors put in stellar work). Still, the allure of seeing a new pair of agents take on the show’s eponymous monikers is just too appealing to me. However, that doesn’t mean I want all traces of Erskine and Glover’s characters wiped from the slate.

In fact, what I still want to see is a resolution to the Season 1 finale’s massive cliffhanger. The season ends with Erskine’s “Jane” and Glover’s “John” being pinned down in a safe room after being attacked by another couple of agents from the same agency. As the other “Jane” closes in and Glover’s character bleeds profusely, Erskine’s character prepares to take a shot, before the camera pans to the outside of their building and shows three shots being fired.

The ambiguity of the ending is admirable, yet I’d still love to know what happens there. Honestly, I don’t even need a full-blown continuation of the scene. Even a passing mention of the characters’ fates as part of some exposition would be satisfying for me. I’d ultimately love to see this show become an interconnected universe not unlike Fargo, and a mention to the show’s OG Jane and John would go a long way in pushing towards that.

Of course, there's no telling what's actually going to happen at this point, considering that plot details on Season 2 are being kept under wraps. I'll remain hopeful, however, that as Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher's characters make their marks, there will be a callback or two to their predecessors. At present, though, stream the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. There are also plenty of quality shows that are worth checking out amid the 2025 TV schedule.