Henry Cavill Explains Why His Warhammer TV Show Is ‘Different’ From Past Gigs He’s Had
The figures are starting to line up.
While there was a time when Henry Cavill’s upcoming movies and TV shows included playing Superman for the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, The Witcher, times have changed for the actor. Cavill is no longer playing either of those beloved characters, but he does continue to hype up his Warhammer 40,000 streaming TV show.
It was announced all the way back in 2022 that Cavill would be making a Warhammer 40,000 show with Amazon Studios after being a fan of the miniature wargame for three decades. As the Man Of Steel actor still chips away at making his adaptation of the popular game he said this to Esquire:
While we haven’t heard much from Henry Cavill in the year 2025, his latest update says it all. He’s very immersed in making his Warhammer 40,000 show the best it can be, and is very focused on making something he and other fans of the property can be proud of.
And as Cavill shared with the magazine, the project is “different” from other things he’s been part of before because he has a lot more creative control than he ever has. He makes it clear he’s been enjoying being behind the scenes on it, challenges and all, likely because he already has such a passion for the whole thing.
While Henry Cavill has certainly been an actor for hire before, the 42-year-old is joining a growing league of actors looking for their own stamp on the projects they put their face on. While the project seems to still be in the development phase, Cavill has been working on it with his partner Natalie Viscuso, whom he had his first child with just a little over a year ago. His last update on the project was vague, but in December 2024 he confirmed that he and his team had “agreed upon” a “fantastic place to start” in the Warhammer universe.
After the actor’s journey with Superman and The Witcher being cut short, it’s great to hear the actor is doing something from the heart. Warhammer 40,000 isn’t all though. He’s also expected to lead a Voltron show and is already attached to a new version of Highlander. No, the actor’s name isn’t on any of the upcoming 2025 movies, but it sounds like he has a good feeling about what’s next.
