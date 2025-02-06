I Watched Henry Cavill's Leaked James Bond Audition, And Now I've Completely Changed My Tune About Where 007 Should Go

If the 2025 movie schedule had proceeded as initially scheduled, we just might be marveling at how Henry Cavill’s In The Grey kept his partnership with Guy Ritchie as fresh as always. Unfortunately, that picture is currently TBD on when we’ll finally see the finished product, so we’ll have to wait a little longer. It’s a mindset I’m used to, as we’re also currently waiting on further news for James Bond 26 .

So imagine my surprise when the perfect storm of both subjects arrived on the internet, as it appears that Cavill’s James Bond audition has leaked. And you know we need to talk about what’s been seen in this short, but pretty sweet look at what Casino Royale could have looked like.

Several Casino Royale Auditions Ended Up On YouTube, And Henry Cavill Aces It

I’m still wondering how YouTube user “Ron Smith” got their hands on not only Cavill’s supposed audition, but three other tapes of actors auditioning for what would be the start of Daniel Craig’s James Bond . Myself and others shared the same fears when seeing a reel of the Man of Steel star testing with a scene from Pierce Brosnan’s debut Bond flick, Goldeneye.

While it’s not entirely certain, as I’m no expert in AI deepfakes, this video does appear to be legit. Considering Martin Campbell’s reasons for not casting Cavill were his relative inexperience and the existence of Daniel Craig, I have to say that this supposed time capsule from 2005 is vastly impressive.

Even in his rough around the edges form, wearing a leather jacket and a very un-007 haircut, Henry Cavill works past some obvious nerves and rises to the occasion when recreating Brosnan’s introduction to Famke Janssen’s Xenia Onatopp. In fact, watching this supposedly leaked footage has me thinking about Bond 26’s future yet again, and I have some ideas on where the future of the series should go from here.

We Do Need A Long Term James Bond, But We Don’t Need A Younger 007

The flurry of talk surrounding what the next James Bond should be like continues to center around the subject of youth. Recently, a major 007 tone shift has been suggested in order to lure younger audiences. That’s something I can somewhat agree on, as the pendulum of this franchise’s history has always swung between pulpy espionage faithful to Ian Fleming’s vision and looser, campier entries.

However, I don’t think Henry Cavill should be counted out just yet. While he’s just barely aged out of the new 007’s “30-something” age bracket supposedly being considered, this audition that put The Man From U.N.C.L.E. star into Casino Royale’s runner-up slot shows that Cavill truly understands the material. With the ability to play camp or cruelty in equal measure, I don’t think we need to go younger to get crowds back to Bond.

Rather, we need a familiar face that can handle the mantle of 007, which only further convinces me that this franchise’s history of previously considered prospects land the role the second time around is a valid practice. We saw this most notably after Pierce Brosnan’s near casting in The Living Daylights eventually allowed him to slip into the tuxedo for Goldeneye. Imagine what Henry Cavill’s audition for Bond 26 would look like with his current skill set?

Cavill’s potential casting could navigate the difficult tonal waters ahead, which coincidentally is also another advantage Brosnan had when he played the character. But more importantly, having a face like Henry Cavill on board could also help repair the allegedly tense relationship between Amazon and Barbara Broccoli .

With a recognizable actor who has a healthy fan base, while also not being too famous, a quantum of solace that puts the series back on the rails could be achieved... that is, if this Henry Cavill footage is in fact legit. Should it somehow be debunked in the future to come, I'll simultaneously curse and congratulate whatever mastermind may have been behind it.