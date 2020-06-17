Jurassic Park Writer Explains Why Steven Spielberg Cut An Epic T-Rex Scene

I think when I got there he was showing me a bunch of boards he’d done. Some of which were more or less exactly as you see them in the movie. There was a sequence with the river and the Rex and the kids. But he thumbs past it and said ‘Oh we’re not gonna do this.’ It was cut very early on. There was so much that was going to be challenging and difficult, and had yet to be figured out technologically in that movie. That the idea of adding water to that made Mr. Jaws… it was gonna be hard enough.