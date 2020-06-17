Wait, We’re Getting Another Ted Bundy Movie Following Netflix’s Zac Efron Feature?

Leave a Comment
Last year marked a resurgence of interest in serial killer Ted Bunny thanks to two Netflix projects: the documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and the biographical movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, both of which were directed by Joe Berlinger. Well, as it turns out, another Ted Bundy movie is on the way, though the focus will be a little different than what we got in the Zac Efron-led feature.
It’s been announced that Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood has been cast as FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier in XYZ Films’ No Man of God, which will be shown off as part of next week’s virtual Cannes market. As laid out by Deadline, the movie mostly takes place in an interrogation room, and is based upon real-life conversations that took place between Hagmaier and Ted Bundy between 1984 and 1989, with the two men forming a “complicated relationship” during Bundy’s final years on death row.
The search for the actor to play Ted Bundy in No Man of God is currently underway, and no other casting details were provided besides Elijah Wood’s involvement. Behind the scenes, No Light and No Land Anywhere’s Amber Sealey is directing from a script penned by Doctor Strange’s C. Robert Cargill. In addition to his performing duties, Elijah Wood will also produce alongside Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman, while Scott Derrickson (who directed Doctor Strange), Bill Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward are serving as executive producers.
Elijah Wood’s turn as Bill Hagmaier comes after the actor had a packed 2019, having appeared in Come to Daddy, Daniel Isn’t Real, Color Out of Space and two episodes of Drunk History. It’ll be interesting to see who ends up being cast as Ted Bundy in No Man of God, as whoever it is will need to have a great dynamic with Wood since they’ll be sharing so much screen time with each other.
Subject matter-wise, No Man of God is distinguishing itself by viewing Ted Bundy through a much smaller lens compared to what Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile did. Rather than put the spotlight on the serial killer as he was still on the loose and claiming victims, this is the time of his life when he’s already been incarcerated and awaiting his execution. By peeking in on the criminal during his conversations with Bill Hagmaier, presumably that’ll lend the narrative to taking on a more personal vibe.
This won’t be the only movie that XYZ is bringing to the Cannes virtual market, with the others being Run Rabbit Run (starring Elisabeth Moss) and Dual (starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg). Whether No Man of God ends up going to theaters or, like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, heads to streaming, we’ll just have to wait and see.
