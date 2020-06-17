Wait, We’re Getting Another Ted Bundy Movie Following Netflix’s Zac Efron Feature?

Subject matter-wise, No Man of God is distinguishing itself by viewing Ted Bundy through a much smaller lens compared to what Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile did. Rather than put the spotlight on the serial killer as he was still on the loose and claiming victims, this is the time of his life when he’s already been incarcerated and awaiting his execution. By peeking in on the criminal during his conversations with Bill Hagmaier, presumably that’ll lend the narrative to taking on a more personal vibe.