Mindhunter Star Shares Most Positive New Update In Years With A Twist On Fans' Season 3 Hopes

The streaming wars have been going for years now, and showing no signs of slowing down. Those with a Netflix subscription were treated to David Fincher's gripping crime drama Mindhunter, although there was disappointment when the third season never came to fruition. But actor Holt McCallany recently offered hope that the story might finally continue. Let's break it all down.

While Netflix claimed Mindhunter was too expensive to give a third season, there are still dedicated fans who want to see the acclaimed series finally return to the small screen. Fans have been bummed for years since Mindhunter was put on hold back in 2019, but in a conversation with CBR offered hope that more content might be coming. As he shared with the outlet:

So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance. I know there are writers that that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts.

Do you hear that sound? It's the Mindhunter fandom collectively holding their breaths that these movies will happen over on Netflix. After all, the story and performances of the series were endlessly captivating, and the show ended too soon as a result of Netflix's penchant for cancellations. Seriously, some of my favorite shows have gotten the cut too early includingThe OA, Human Resources, and Girls5Eva.

The high budget of Mindhunter might be surprising for those who watched the show. Because while Fincher is a legendary filmmaker, most of the series focused on characters at a desk talking to each other. It didn't have the large cast, big production, of special effects from other titles like Stranger Things.

Of course, Holt McCallany's comments about the possible Mindhunter movies is far from an official confirmation that they're happening. But Netflix has done this type of move before for cancelled projects. Sense8 was given a finale movie after fans complained about it being dropped after such a huge Season 2 cliffhanger. While it's been years since Mindhunter was dropped, it would definitely make headlines if Fincher's two movies were actually green lit.

While there's no guarantee that the Mindhunter finale(s) will actually be produced, the fact that scripts are actively being worked on by David Fincher is a thrilling, albeit unexpected, update. If Netflix ultimately decides not to move forward with these movies, perhaps the Gone Girl filmmaker will be able to shop the idea to other streamers. A number of titles have pivoted from one streamer to another in this way over the years, so it's not exactly unheard of.

The first two seasons of Mindhunter are streaming now on Netlfix. While no new episodes are on the 2025 TV premiere schedule, hopefully we get an update about those potential movies soon.