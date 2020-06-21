xXx: 6 Things That Still Don't Make Sense About This Movie

Xander Cage says that he noticed that the "waitress" was wearing heels, which he says is a big no-no for someone in that profession. Why'd he think to check her shoes. He also notices that one of the "robbers" was reading the Financial Times on Sunday when the markets are closed. How does Xander know this? Does he mess with stocks the same way he messes with senators' cars? And how does he know it's Sunday morning? For all Xander knows, he could have been knocked out for days before being dropped off at the diner. And one more thing, if the cook knows the shotgun is full of blanks, why does he grab his pistol when Xander fires off a shot at the wall?