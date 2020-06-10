6 DC Characters Vin Diesel Would Be Perfect To Play

Since voicing the title role of The Iron Giant, Vin Diesel has played many heroes (or anti-heroes, even), and one of his most beloved character is arguably the living tree Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy. His commitment to the MCU may be why he has yet to join the DCEU. However, there are a few exceptions to that idea.

For one, the actor snagged his second superhero movie role in 2020 with Bloodshot, inspired by the comic book from lesser known publisher Valiant. Not to mention, Vin Diesel is primarily the voice of Groot (who, famously, speaks the same line of dialogue in any conversation), so, unless the next Riddick movie or James Cameron’s Avatar sequel prove particularly time consuming, fitting a live action DC character into his schedule sounds more likely than some of the things Dom Toretto has pulled off in the Fast and Furious franchise.

In case Vin Diesel does see himself joining a third comic book universe in the near future, there are a solid handful of DC superheroes (and some anti-heroes, or even villains) that he'd be a good choice to play. Six characters come to mind, in particular.

Martian Manhunter

The most fascinating thing about putting Martian Manhunter in a movie is that you can essentially cast anyone as the shapeshifting alien lawman, which was the basis of Zack Snyder's original plan to include the character in the DCEU. Of course, you would still need one actor to portray the Justice League member in his most recognizable, hairless, and fully green form, and the fact that Vin Diesel undeniably has the physicality to match is just one reason why he would fit the role perfectly. In addition to outnumbering Superman in powers, Martian Manhunter (whose real name is J'onn J'onzz) is also defined for possessing an unearthly stoicism, which is also a characteristic that frequently represented in many of Diesel's performances, such as Riddick.

Dr. Manhattan

Speaking of unearthly stoicism, there may not be a character in DC Comics history who is better known for his cold, unfeeling and practically, inhumane personality than Jonathan Osterman, a nuclear physicist who suffered a horrifying accident in 1959 that turned him into something not short of a god known as Dr. Manhattan. For all of his characteristics, both physical (a shining, blue body of peak condition, which Vin Diesel would only require a little body paint to achieve) and physiological (name any superpower, he has it), the Watchmen character's most crucial metamorphosis was that of his mind, imbued with an infinite knowledge that has rendered him devoid of human compassion, or any emotion really. This is not to say that Diesel has an emotionless onscreen persona, but that he would be good at playing a character who is.

Deadman

However, if there is one comic book character that Vin Diesel could play to help him shed off that reputation for stoicism, Boston Brand is a DC hero often lauded by fans for having a lively personality, despite not actually being alive himself. The former trapeze artist adopted the apt crimefighter alias Deadman after he his murdered spirit was given the ability to possess the living, which has come in handy while fighting things that go bump in the night as a founding member of Justice League Dark. Deadman's nobility, friendliness and heroic sense of responsibility are all traits that would be refreshing to see Diesel play in live action. Not to mention, he kind of looks like Bloodshot if the comic had originally depicted him without hair.

Lobo

Speaking of hair, this intergalactic bounty hunter and mercenary almost looks like Bloodshot if he a lot more of it. But no, the chance to see Vin Diesel in a wig is far from why he would be a good candidate. Lobo is one of DC's anti-heroic alien badasses, and he was officially introduced to live action on Syfy's pre-Superman show Krypton, with plans to lead a spin-off series that were eventually scrapped. Still, a solo movie (or even a cameo) is not out of the question, and if Diesel's performance as space outlaw Riddick is not enough evidence he would be perfect to lead said picture, what is? And yet, he might have to fight for the Lobo role, as it has piqued the interest of both Danny Trejo and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in case the Flashpoint Batman thing for the latter ends up not working out.

Metamorpho

It is no secret that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have a history of not getting along with each other very well, but they might have to cross paths if Diesel were to join to DCEU considering Johnson has been preparing to play Shazam villain Black Adam for years now. Despite more recent reports of the Fast and Furious co-stars having supposedly, and thankfully, ended their feud, there may still be a chance that DC can benefit from this behind-the-scenes quarrel by letting the actors channel into onscreen performances with casting Diesel as one of Black Adam's worst enemies. Otherwise known as the Metamorpho of ancient times, Ahk-Ton was Egyptian royalty who used his shapeshifting abilities to ravage Black Adam's kingdom, killing his family and inciting their sworn opposition to each other.

Bane

However, of all DC villains whose return would be most welcomed, you could make a really good case for Bane, whose most definitive image to the mainstream these days is Tom Hardy's portrayal in The Dark Knight Rises. While most people would agree that Christopher Nolan's final Batman film saw an improvement on how the character was handled in 1997's Batman & Robin, it was still a bit of a stretch from its comic book depiction. It may be time for the highly intelligent, Venom-doping criminal mastermind to be reinvented once again for cinema, but in a way that also honors his roots. It is no question that Vin Diesel is the kind of actor and comic book fan who lives for accurate character portrayals and few actors look as accurate for the part as he does.

What do you think? Should Vin Diesel think fast about bringing these characters to the DCEU or do these choices make you furious? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for more updates on the MCU’s voice of Groot, as well as even more hypothetical comic book movie casting calls, here on CinemaBlend.