Inception: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Christopher Nolan Opted Against Shooting Inception In 3D

While the decision to shoot on film would prove to be a wise decision, we could have seen a cut of Inception shot in 3D in an alternate reality, according to Christopher Nolan, who spoke to Deadline in 2011 about the emerging dominance of 3D cinema at the time, mostly in response to James Cameron's Avatar. He revealed that shooting Inception in 3D was discussed, but abandoned in the belief it would restrict the storytelling. However, he and his team did test out post-production 3D conversion, only to decide it would take too long to achieve the quality they wanted. It is no surprise that Nolan and Wally Pfister opted to shoot on film in the long run given their collectively disparaging opinions toward 3D technology.