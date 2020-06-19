Lord Of The Rings Star Ian Holm Is Dead And Edgar Wright And Others Pay Tribute

Edgar Wright's tribute to Ian Holm shows just how many iconic properties the actor was in. Aside from his work in The Lord of the Rings, Holm had a ton of iconic roles in beloved film projects. He played antagonist Ash in the original Alien movie, as well as Father Vito Cornelius The Fifth Element. And those looking for a lighter movie jaunt can hear his voice performance as Chef Skinner in Disney's Ratatouille.

